UBS Group Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $420.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $365.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.55.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $354.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.51.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

