UBS Group Raises Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $15.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

Shares of COUR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. 22,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.

In other Coursera news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 22,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $258,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,410,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 22,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $258,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,080 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,905,000 after buying an additional 3,134,591 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 43.2% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,351,000 after acquiring an additional 750,946 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 634.8% in the first quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 604,734 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,908,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,949,000 after purchasing an additional 487,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 458,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

