UBS Group Raises Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $100.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

WTFC traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $89.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,444. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average is $85.84. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 158,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after buying an additional 79,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

