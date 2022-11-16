UBS Group Reiterates €1.75 Price Target for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) received a €1.75 ($1.80) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AF. set a €1.50 ($1.55) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.88) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.50 ($1.55) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AF traded up €0.01 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching €1.40 ($1.45). 8,254,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €1.72. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.09) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($15.10).

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.