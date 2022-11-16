UBS Group Trims Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Target Price to $11.50

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group to $11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Janus International Group to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:JBI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.52. 18,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.92. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $13.96.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.69 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

