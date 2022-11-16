Ultra Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001280 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $64.81 million and $1.03 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,663.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.73 or 0.00628487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00233566 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00056832 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00060948 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000674 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21295939 USD and is up 10.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,363,391.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

