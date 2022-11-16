Ultra Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $994,391.36 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Ultra has a total market cap of $61.89 million and approximately $994,391.36 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001234 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,502.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.20 or 0.00643512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00232517 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00057327 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00062309 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21295939 USD and is up 10.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,363,391.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

