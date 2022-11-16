Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RARE. Barclays cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.86.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $35.46 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.20.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,927,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,645,000 after purchasing an additional 330,055 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,816,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,978,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
