UMA (UMA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.49 Million

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00010065 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $114.27 million and $4.49 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About UMA

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

