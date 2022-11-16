United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.83

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.83 and traded as low as $14.95. United Bancorp shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 1,802 shares traded.

United Bancorp Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp

United Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in United Bancorp during the second quarter worth $167,000. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

