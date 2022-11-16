United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.83

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.83 and traded as low as $14.95. United Bancorp shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 1,802 shares traded.
United Bancorp Trading Down 3.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.
United Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp
United Bancorp Company Profile
United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Bancorp (UBCP)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.