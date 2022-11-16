United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 3.6% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $61,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 141,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,151,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 190,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $40,604,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,267,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.14. 57,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.69. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

