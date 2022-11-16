United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Trading Up 2.1%

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $264.66 and last traded at $264.66. Approximately 1,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 433,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total value of $77,885.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,762.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total transaction of $77,885.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,762.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,730 shares of company stock worth $10,810,537. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 167,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,048,000 after buying an additional 27,467 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,454,000 after buying an additional 29,173 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,822 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.