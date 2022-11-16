United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Trading Up 2.1%

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $264.66 and last traded at $264.66. Approximately 1,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 433,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.12.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 167,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,048,000 after buying an additional 27,467 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,454,000 after buying an additional 29,173 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,822 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
