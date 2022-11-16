Utz Brands, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Utz Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Utz Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

UTZ opened at $17.57 on Monday. Utz Brands has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

