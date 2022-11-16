Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 347.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VOX stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,066. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.