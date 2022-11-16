Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 138,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,713,982 shares.The stock last traded at $153.43 and had previously closed at $153.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.50.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

