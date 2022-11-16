Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Reduced by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 7.7% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.22. 282,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,364,633. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $63.52.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.