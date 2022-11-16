Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 501.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,873 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 212,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,333,490. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $52.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04.

