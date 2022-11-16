Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,835,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $972,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 399,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,333,490. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $52.63.

