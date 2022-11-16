Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.10. 483,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,584,918. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

