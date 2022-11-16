Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Cut by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.5% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Choreo LLC owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $205,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.21. The stock had a trading volume of 64,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,467. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.87.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

