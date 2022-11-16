Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,790,000 after buying an additional 363,726 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,559,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,419,000 after buying an additional 34,734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,670,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,452,000 after buying an additional 72,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,386,000 after buying an additional 28,708 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,542. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $89.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.53.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.