Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.6% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,620,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,481,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.34. 32,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,502. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.