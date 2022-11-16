Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,210,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $85.13. 206,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,735,951. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average is $91.10.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

