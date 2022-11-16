Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.31. The stock had a trading volume of 73,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,151. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.16. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

