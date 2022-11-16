Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.39. 3,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,438. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.59. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $238.49.

