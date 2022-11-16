Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Increased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 789.1% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $194.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $238.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.59.
