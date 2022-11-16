Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.63. The stock had a trading volume of 134,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,745. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $348.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

