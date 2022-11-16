Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Increased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.15. 63,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,589. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average is $87.27. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $109.31.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

