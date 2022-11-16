Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Choreo LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,390,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 10.3% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $183,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7,622.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $141.20. The company had a trading volume of 98,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,111. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average of $135.64.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

