Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.75 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.10-0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on VREX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

VREX opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $877.99 million, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.81. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $71,158.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VREX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after buying an additional 345,392 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 5.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 168,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after acquiring an additional 156,521 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 153.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 119,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 82,155 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

