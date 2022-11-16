Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Trading 15.8% Higher

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Rating) traded up 15.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as 3.45 and last traded at 3.45. 7,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 562% from the average session volume of 1,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VARTY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Varta from €75.00 ($77.32) to €45.00 ($46.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Varta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

