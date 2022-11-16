Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 621 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 35,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 29.0% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $220,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $233.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

