Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 35.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.33.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,674. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $179.50 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

