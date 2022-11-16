Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Ameren were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 80.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 20.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

