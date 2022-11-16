Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.18.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

