Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 100 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.26. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

