Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,571,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942,280 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.99% of Verastem worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem Trading Up 5.5 %

VSTM opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verastem Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on VSTM. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verastem in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.