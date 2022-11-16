Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Achieves $36.81 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $36.81 million and approximately $856,893.29 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,679.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00348397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00119164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.73 or 0.00789774 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00626203 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00233854 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,112,013 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

