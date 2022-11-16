VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 31.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 20.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 55.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.80. 2,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.63. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,531 shares of company stock worth $508,391 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

