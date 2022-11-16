Vertcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $57,466.26 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000904 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and approximately $57,466.26 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,537.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00349239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023413 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00119845 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.15 or 0.00793024 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.60 or 0.00626472 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00234656 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,468,797 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

