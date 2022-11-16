Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,703 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises 1.1% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vertiv worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 71,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. 116,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,707,337. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -224.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several research firms recently commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.