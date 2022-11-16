Viad (NYSE:VVI) versus Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET) Critical Survey

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) and Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Viad and Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 1 2 0 2.67 Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viad presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.93%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Viad is more favorable than Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $507.34 million 1.17 -$92.65 million ($0.74) -38.76 Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento $528.82 million N/A $88.24 million N/A N/A

This table compares Viad and Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento has higher revenue and earnings than Viad.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Viad shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad 0.79% 18.08% 1.34% Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Viad beats Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES is a full-service live events company that offers a range of services for exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, and venues. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento S.A. operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits. It is also involved in the management of payments and receipts made to establishments accredited to its network; development and selling or licensing of software; selling or distributing products and services from entities that provide registry information; provision of technical, commercial, and logistic infrastructure services for the business related to the receipt of bills from dealers, banks, and other collection documents; and issuing electronic currency. The company was formerly known as Farthi Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. and changed its name to Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. in August 2014. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. is a subsidiary of PagoNxt Merchant Solutions, S.L.

