VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the October 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.28. 19,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,355. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

