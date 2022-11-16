Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 18.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,771 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 206,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 9.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V remained flat at $209.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 102,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,619. The company has a market cap of $396.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.75 and a 200 day moving average of $200.86.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

