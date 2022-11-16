Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €30.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s current price.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.08) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.55) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.05) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($24.74) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of VNA traded down €0.14 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €24.88 ($25.65). The company had a trading volume of 3,532,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €18.59 ($19.16) and a 1-year high of €53.16 ($54.80). The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

