Vow Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $126.90 Million (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Vow token can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00004882 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vow has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Vow has a total market cap of $126.90 million and $543,818.61 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vow

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

