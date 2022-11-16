W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Up 3.6%

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.02 and last traded at $71.61. 63,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,568,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

