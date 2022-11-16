Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $116.45

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.45 and traded as high as $125.10. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $125.10, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WKCMF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €146.00 ($150.52) to €140.00 ($144.33) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($164.95) to €150.00 ($154.64) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €173.00 ($178.35) to €125.00 ($128.87) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €126.00 ($129.90) to €104.00 ($107.22) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($149.48) to €114.00 ($117.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.13.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

