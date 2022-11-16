Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.59.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $146.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $397.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,229,106 shares of company stock worth $168,141,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.