Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Initiates Stock Repurchase Plan

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

WMT stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.50. 10,821,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,216,283. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.24 and its 200-day moving average is $132.31. The company has a market cap of $403.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,229,106 shares of company stock worth $168,141,427 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

