Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Initiates Stock Repurchase Plan

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
WMT stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.50. 10,821,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,216,283. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.24 and its 200-day moving average is $132.31. The company has a market cap of $403.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,229,106 shares of company stock worth $168,141,427 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
